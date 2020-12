Return of Su’a-Filo will boost Bengals' beleaguered O-line

“I'm excited to be brought back, and (for) whatever role — it's not determined yet for me — I'll be prepared,” he said.

Cincinnati (2-8-1) is counting on a healthy line to help shore up the running game, which hasn't gotten any traction since Joe Mixon went out with a foot injury Oct. 18. Veteran Giovani Bernard has been filling in as the bell cow, but linemen have struggled to move defenders. The Bengals mostly stopped trying to run in the second half last week against the Giants.

There is also hope that another week of practice reps for quarterback Brandon Allen will improve his performance. Allen was promoted from the practice squad and thrown into the starting role after rookie Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury in the Nov. 22 loss to Washington.

In his first start, last week's 19-17 loss to the Giants, Allen managed 136 passing yards, tossed an interception and fumbled while being sacked on a late play that sealed the win for New York. It was his first time playing in a year and, despite being the practice squad QB all season, his first time in Paul Brown Stadium for a game.

“We support him,” Taylor said. “It’s not always easy, and we know that we didn’t play well enough around him, too. There are things he could have done better. There are things everybody could do better. We expect a better performance from our team this week, and he’s only going to get better as his reps increase and he gets more reps with these receivers.”

Ryan Finley will be Allen's backup, Kevin Hogan will be the practice squad quarterback and be kept apart from the two others because of COVID-19 protocols.

“There's a lot on the film that I saw that can get better: getting to my second read, my third read, getting the ball out of my hands in certain situations and, obviously, protecting the football a little bit better than I did," Allen said.

NOTES: Also Wednesday, the Bengals put WR Auden Tate (shoulder) on injured reserve; cleared CB Darius Phillips (groin) to return to practicing; returned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Stanley Morgan to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list; and signed long- napper Dan Godsil to the practice squad.

