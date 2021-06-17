Revenue estimates to build Ohio budget jump by $3.3 billion

“As we have stemmed the spread of the pandemic, consumers have returned to retail stores and restaurants, sparking growth,” Murnieks said Thursday in remarks to the joint House-Senate budget committee working out the final blueprint for state budget, which currently spends about $75 billion in state dollars over two years.

DeWine's aggressive early action to slow the spread of the coronavirus as well as freezing state government spending and hiring helped position the state for its recovery, Murnieks said. DeWine was the nation's first governor to close schools and he set forth a number of public health orders, from limits on gatherings to a statewide mask mandate, despite opposition from businesses and many fellow Republicans.

Despite the higher revenue forecast, the state is predicting that growth will slow in 2023 as the effect of the federal financial support wanes, Murnieks said.