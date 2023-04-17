Review: Poet Maggie Smith on the dissolution of a marriage

Poet Maggie Smith seems to have the idyllic life: a devoted husband, two kids, lots of friends and a big house in a leafy town in Ohio where her family has lived for generations. And she’s nationally recognized for her poetry, the winner of a National Endowment of the Arts grant and numerous other awards. One of her poems, “Good Bones,” goes viral in 2016.

But the idyllic life is shattered at the opening of the memoir when Smith discovers a postcard her husband has written to another woman. The betrayal calls into question everything she took for granted.