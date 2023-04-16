Reviewed call aids Nats' rally in 7-6 win over Guardians

Mason Thompson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save.

Cleveland scored four runs in the third against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, starting with consecutive doubles and then Myles Straw reaching on an Abrams error. Kwan followed with an RBI single, and Straw came around when catcher Keibert Ruiz's attempt to pick him off third got past Candelario. Former National Josh Bell's two-out RBI double scored Kwan.

Corbin allowed four runs, two of them earned, in six innings.

The Guardians extended their lead to 6-3 in the seventh with two runs off Hobie Harris. García's two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the bottom of the inning got Washington back within one. It was the first time in five games the Nationals scored after the fourth inning.

Washington opened the scoring in the first inning on Candelario's RBI single. Thomas added an two-out RBI double in the second, and Candelario led off the third with his third homer, a drive just inside the right-field foul pole.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed three runs and struck out four in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona said SS Amed Rosario was out of the lineup because of a balky back and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cleveland's road trip continues Monday in Detroit. RHP Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA) faces the Tigers for the first time in his career.

Nationals: Washington is off Monday. RHP Josiah Gray (0-3, 4.32) starts Tuesday when Baltimore arrives for a two-game series.

