Reyes' 451-foot homer leads Indians past Rangers 7-2

Zach Plesac (8-4) dodged trouble in each of the first five innings before giving up Jason Martin’s two-run homer in the sixth that cut Cleveland’s lead to 3-2.

Andy Ibañez drew a one-out walk in the sixth and Martin followed with his homer to right on an 0-2 pitch. Plesac was pulled after Jose Trevino’s two-out double, but James Karinchak struck out Yonny Hernández.

Plesac allowed two runs and scattered eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out DJ Peters to end the third and Texas stranded eight runners in the first six innings.

The Rangers have been forced to make a flurry of roster moves over the past several days. Catcher Jonah Heim, infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the COVID-19 list. Right-hander Spencer Howard is not with the team because of health and safety protocols.

CHEERING SECTION

Latz, an Illinois native who pitched at nearby Kent State, had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock. He was given a nice hand when was pulled from the game in the fifth. Latz allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TAKE A BREAK

The Indians placed right-hander Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue. McKenzie dominated in winning his last two starts, allowing one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the move is a precaution and he expects McKenzie’s stay on the IL to be short.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 1B Bobby Bradley (sore knee) was was hitless in three at-bats and drew a walk in a minor league rehab game at Class Lake County on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (6-10) will start the series finale after being moved up a day in the rotation. He allowed one run in seven innings against Boston on Aug, 21, his first win since July 9.

Indians: LHP Sam Hentges (1-4) will start Thursday. He pitched four innings when he started against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 20.

Caption Cleveland Indians' Owen Miller watches his RBI single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang watches his RBI double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang, right, scores as Texas Rangers' Jose Trevino is late with the tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak