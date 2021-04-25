Reyes hits three-run homer, Indians beat Yankees 7-3

Reyes' home run, his fifth this season, landed just beyond the reach of 6-foot-7 right fielder Aaron Judge.

Taillon allowed four runs and five hits in four innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, he has a 6,23 ERA and has not pitched more than five innings in any of his four starts. He is winless since May 1, 2019.

DJ LeMahieu, in a 2-for-17 slump, was given the day off. The reigning AL batting champion has a .260 average with one homer and six RBIs in 19 games.

Giancarlo Stanton had a 120.1 mph single in the first, the hardest-hit ball in the major leagues this season.

PEN STUMBLE

Nelson allowed three runs in two innings and Luis Cessa followed with two shutout innings. New York's bullpen entered with a big league-best 2.08 ERA and .178 batting average. Nelson was optioned to the alternate training site after the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks (back tightness) was held out of the lineup.

Indians: RHP Cam Hill (right wrist surgery), a valuable setup man, has been on the injured list since the start of the season.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Deivi García will be recalled to start Monday at Baltimore. The 21-year-old made his major league debut on Aug. 30, 2020, against the Mets, finishing the year 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six starts. “Going to the alternate site was an opportunity to work on my pitches and add quality with the understanding it would help me when I got back here,” García said. Matt Harvey (1-1, 5.12 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (1-3, 6.75 ERA) takes on Twins RHP José Berrios (2-2, 3.00 ERA) in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

