Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers

Detroit was forced to make the pregame pitching change after Teheran complained of tightness in his right triceps while warming up. The right-hander beat the Indians in his debut for the Tigers last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.

But when he felt discomfort while warming up in the Progressive Field bullpen, the team wasn’t taking any chances.

It was the first road game for first-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch after Detroit played its first six at Comerica Park.

Reyes' 409-foot liner into the left-field bleachers gave the Indians a 3-0 lead in the first, which began with the announcement that Teheran wouldn't be pitching.

Holland, who made five starts for Pittsburgh last season, gave up a pair of singles and a fielder's choice RBI to Eddie Rosario before Reyes connected for his second homer, providing Plesac with a welcomed three-run cushion.

In the sixth, Reyes ripped a 2-2 pitch from Fulmer over the wall in center and into some still blooming trees inside Heritage Park.

MIGGY WATCH

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 4.

He entered the series one hit shy of tying Jesse Burkett (2,870) for 46th place in MLB history, and four hits behind Babe Ruth (2,873) for 45th.

TIGER TALE

Rookie Akil Baddoo didn't add another chapter to his story-book start, going 0 for 2 with a walk.

Detroit's 22-year-old rookie homered on the first pitch in his first major-league at-bat and connected for a grand slam in his second game. On Thursday, he entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth and delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Baddoo is the first player since 1900 to begin his career with multiple homers, including a grand slam, in his first three games.

FLAMETHROWER

Clase threw nine pitches over 100 mph in his appearance Wednesday against Kansas City. In just two games, the right-hander had already thrown more triple-digit pitches (18) than all Cleveland pitchers combined since 2008.

FAST COMPANY

Indians manager Terry Francona believes there's numerous reasons for pitchers throwing harder than in the past, and one is today's pitches are recorded when the ball leaves the pitcher's hand.

“I don’t want to be the old guy that’s like ‘They don’t throw like when I (played)'," he said. “I’d be willing to go out on a limb and say if Nolan Ryan was pitching today, he would be one of the hardest throwers. He’d take your breath away. Literally.”

Francona faced the Hall of Famer 42 times in his career.

“I don’t think that was in his speech,” Francona joked without mentioning he batted .225 (9 of 40) against Ryan.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Pitching coach Chris Fetter rejoined the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Hinch said Fetter took some playful ribbing from players on the trip to Cleveland, but added everyone is happy to have him back.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP Aaron Civale (1-0) starts against Tarik Skubal (0-0) for the second time in a week. Civale allowed just two hits in seven innings in beating Detroit on April 4. Skubal pitched into the sixth, and left with a lead but Cleveland scored seven runs off Tigers relievers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes points as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez fields a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones during the sixth inning in a baseball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Jones was out at first. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum out at second base during the third inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. JaCoby Jones was out at first base for the double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer, left, waits for Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes, right, to run the bases on a solo home run during the sixth inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario watches his infield grounder that drove in a run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak