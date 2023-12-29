BreakingNews
Reynolds scores career-high 39 as Green Bay knocks off Wright State 88-77

The Green Bay Phoenix defeated the Wright State Raiders 88-77 on Friday led by Noah Reynolds' 39 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored a career-high 39 points, tied for the sixth-most in program history, to lead Green Bay past Wright State 88-77 on Friday.

Reynolds was 14 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 6 from distance — for the most points by a Division I player in a regulation game this season.

Reynolds also had six assists for the Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Rich Byhre shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Elijah Jones shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Tanner Holden and Trey Calvin each scored 23 points for the Raiders (6-7, 1-1). Brandon Noel also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

