Rhoden scores 30 to carry Seton Hall past Xavier 82-66

25 minutes ago
Jared Rhoden had a career-high 30 points as Seton Hall defeated Xavier 82-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 30 points as Seton Hall defeated Xavier 82-66 on Saturday.

Rhoden made 12 of 13 foul shots for the Pirates (18-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 17 points. Kadary Richmond added 12 points and seven assists. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds.

Colby Jones tied a career high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (17-11, 7-10), who have lost four straight. Zach Freemantle added 11 points and Adam Kunkel scored 10.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Musketeers for the season. Seton Hall defeated then-No. 25 Xavier 73-71 on Feb. 9.

