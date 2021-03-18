Richmond rallies to win opening game of NIT 76-66

A basket by Matt Grace — making his first start in his 82nd career game at Richmond — with under 12 minutes left gave the Spiders their first lead since 2-0. After 10 lead changes over 5 1/2 minutes, Nathan Cayo scored seven points in a 9-0 run that left Richmond ahead 66-58. A 3-pointer by Jacob Gilyard made it 71-62 with 1:35 to go.

The two-seed Spiders (14-8) were without Blake Francis (16.1 ppg), who hurt his back in their regular-season finale, and Grant Golden (12.7), who has been limited by a finger he broke in a Feb. 23 game.