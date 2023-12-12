BreakingNews
Dunkin’ opens in Huber Heights

Right-hander Ben Lively agrees to $750,000, one-year contract with Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
3 minutes ago
X

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing Tuesday to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively.

The 31-year-old split last season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville. In 12 starts for the Reds, he went 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. He also had three stints on the injured list in 2023.

Lively was drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and traded to Philadelphia two years later. He spent 2 1/2 seasons pitching with the Samsung Lions in South Korea before re-signing with the Reds.

Cleveland's pitching staff could undergo more changes in the offseason with possible trades. The Guardians have already dealt starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado and sent reliever Enyel De Los Santos to San Diego for Scott Barlow.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
Landscaping business owner wins court fight with Ohio AG over cleanup...
2
Affordable rent part of task force recommendations to reduce Clark...
3
Springfield to use reserves to balance 2024 budget
4
Local nonprofit that assists Haitian immigrants dispels myths, urges...
5
What you need to know about frequent flyer programs for airlines
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top