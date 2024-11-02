Right-hander Emilio Pagán exercises $8 million option, remains with the Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right-hander Emilio Pagán exercised his $8 million option for 2025 on Saturday, remaining with the Cincinnati Reds rather than becoming a free agent.

Pagán was 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 37 relief appearances and one start, striking out 44 and walking 11 in 38 innings. He was sidelined between May 19 and June 8 by right triceps tightness, returned for a one-inning outing against the Chicago Cubs, then was out until Aug. 11 because of a right lat strain.