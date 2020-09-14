X

Ring, Tinnerholm help NYCFC beat Cincinnati, extend streak

news | 23 minutes ago
Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC’s 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC's 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Ring slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by Gary Mackay-Steven and beat charging goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

Tinnerholm put away a volley from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Jesús Medina's corner kick was deflected in the center of the box and Tinnerholm blasted a left-footer inside the near post.

Brandon Vázquez put away his own rebound in the 74th minute for Cincinnati (2-6-3), which has lost back-to-back games and is winless in its last six.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.