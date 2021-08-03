Roadwork firm to pay $20M in workers' retirement theft case

The 70-year-old company was charged in April after a three-year state investigation with four counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleged when charges were filed that the family-run company engaged in a “massive, unprecedented fraud” and that their workers “had their retirements stolen from them” to enrich company executives.

Shapiro's office charged Hawbaker with stealing more than $20 million from workers’ fringe benefits such as retirement and health insurance and using that money to pad its profits, undercut competitors and pay for internal projects and company bonuses.

An affidavit of probable cause claimed that over 2015-18, Hawbaker diverted more than $15 million in retirement contributions meant for workers subject to the prevailing wage laws for government projects to fund pension contributions for all of its employees. That left individual workers’ retirement accounts tens of thousands of dollars short, the attorney general's office said.

An alert employee approaching retirement noticed discrepancies in his account and reported Hawbaker. Investigators said the company blamed bad advice from a former company lawyer for the decision to use prevailing wage fringe benefits money to pay benefits for all employees.

The company’s practices changed after a 2018 search at its corporate headquarters. Pension money is now deposited directly into workers’ individual retirement accounts, according to the affidavit.

Hawbaker, founded in 1952, has 1,200 workers and facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.