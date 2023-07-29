X

Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0

Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to snap a six-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Chicago’s victory came on the tail end of a day in which it dealt pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman to continue a deadline selling spree.

Toussaint (1-3) allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out four. Tanner Banks pitched three innings of two-hit ball and Gregory Santos notched his second save of the year.

Robert hit his 29th homer off Xzavion Curry (3-1) to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the first. After hitting two homers on Thursday, Burger continued his hot stretch with a solo shot off Daniel Norris in the sixth, giving the White Sox a 2-0 advantage.

Elvis Andrus, pinch running for Eloy Jiménez, scored from third on a single by Oscar Colás to make it 3-0 in the eighth.

Josh Naylor had a double and two singles, accounting for half the Guardians' six hits.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona remained one win away from passing Hall of Famer Casey Stengel for the 13th-most wins by a manager in MLB history.

DEADLINE DEALS

Hours before first pitch, the White Sox dealt right-handers Lynn and Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a package that sent OF Trayce Thompson and minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure to Chicago.

The White Sox also traded right-handed reliever Graveman to the Houston Astros for minor league C Korey Lee, and called up RHP Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Andrew Vaughn (bone bruise) missed a second consecutive game, but manager Pedro Grifol said he expects him back in the lineup on Saturday. … 3B Yoan Moncada (back) took a day off after playing in three straight games since returning from the IL on Tuesday. He’ll play on Saturday, Grifol said. … The newly acquired Thompson (oblique) is “close to returning” from the 60-day IL, said GM Rick Hahn.

Guardians: INF Tyler Freeman (shoulder) returned to the lineup in the eighth after missing Thursday’s contest.

UP NEXT

In the third meeting of the four-game series, LHP Logan Allen (4-3, 3.39 ERA) gets the nod for the Guardians. The White Sox have yet to determine a starter amid a deadline shakeup in their rotation.

