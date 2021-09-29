Robert, Lopez lift White Sox over eliminated Reds 7-1

Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets also homered for the White Sox. Sheets, who hit a homer off Luis Cessa in the fourth, added an RBI single during a two-run sixth.

Lopez (4-3) didn’t walk a batter and hasn’t issued a walk over his last 11 1/3 innings. After allowing a single to Joey Votto to start the second, Lopez retired his next 10 batters.

This was Lopez’s longest outing since he pitched eight innings in a 7-1 win over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Sept. 28, 2019.

Eugenio Suarez ended Lopez’s shutout bid with his 30th homer with one out in the fifth. Suarez joined teammates Votto and Nick Castellanos in the 30-homer club. This marked the fifth time in franchise history that a trio of Reds have hit at least 30 homers in a season.

O’Brien, who was 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA in 23 games at Triple-A Louisville, started in place of Luis Castillo, who is on the family medical emergency list.

ABREU’S ARGUMENT

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu said he took exception to Detroit reliever Alex Lange’s chirping that led to a benches-clearing incident in Monday’s 8-7 win.

“Even when he hit me, he didn’t apologize or say anything,” Abreu said. “And that’s fine. But then I slid into second base and he started chirping, that’s not good, you don’t do that.”

TRANSACTIONS

Reds: To make room for O’Brien, LHP Cionel Perez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: None of the six players on Cincinnati's 10-day injured list will return this season, manager David Bell said.

White Sox: OF Adam Engel (leg soreness) is expected to start Wednesday night. Engel hasn’t played since Aug. 23. ... RHP Ryan Tepera (cut finger) threw a bullpen session with the hope he can pitch this weekend, manager Tony La Russa said.

NEXT UP

RHP Sonny Gray (7-8, 3.99) will oppose the White Sox on Wednesday night. Gray is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA lifetime in seven career starts against Chicago.

LHP Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.47) will face the Reds. Rodon is 4-0 with a 2.35 in his last five starts but has pitched only once since Sept. 10 due to left shoulder fatigue.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chicago White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Caption Cincinnati Reds starter Riley O'Brien delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Caption Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) celebrates with teammate Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Riley O'Brien reacts in the dugout after being pulled during the second inning of his major league debut in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Caption Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty