Robert Mercer, former CEO of Goodyear Tire, dies at 96

Mercer, who was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, joined Goodyear in 1947 as a sales trainee and worked at the company for 42 years.

In his spare time he enjoyed deep-sea fishing off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and owned a boat named the “Double Eagle,” after Goodyear's premium radial tire. Mercer served in the Navy in World War II.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary, and five children: Robert G., of Santa Monica, California; Maryann John, of Richmond, Virginia; Donald, of Wichita, Kansas, and John, of Akron, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

President Trump recently urged supporters to boycott Goodyear, which has been a major employer in Akron for decades, because he wrongly said the company had banned employees from wearing the signature, red, "Make American Great Again," caps of his campaign.

But the company didn’t announce such a specific ban, only that it asks employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigns and “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”