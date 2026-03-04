Robert Morris Colonials and Youngstown State Penguins meet in Horizon League Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Youngstown State.

The Colonials are 13-7 against Horizon League opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Robert Morris scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Penguins' record in Horizon League action is 8-12. Youngstown State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Robert Morris averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Robert Morris won 72-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. DeSean Goode led Robert Morris with 24 points, and Cris Carroll led Youngstown State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carroll is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.