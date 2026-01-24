Robert Morris faces Wright State for conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Robert Morris in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Raiders are 5-4 on their home court. Wright State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 6-4 in conference play. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Wright State scores 67.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 59.4 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Aislin is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.8 points. Myriam Traore is shooting 46.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.