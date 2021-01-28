Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Wright State

SQUAD LEADERS: Wright State's Tanner Holden has averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while Loudon Love has put up 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. For the Colonials, AJ Bramah has averaged 21.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while Jon Williams has put up 9.3 points and 4.8 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 76 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 68 points scored and 85 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TANNER: Holden has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last five games. He's also made 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.