Robert Morris takes on Wright State in Horizon League Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Wright State play in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Colonials' record in Horizon League play is 15-5, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 2.3.

The Raiders are 9-12 against Horizon League teams. Wright State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Robert Morris is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Folgueiras is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keaton Norris is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.