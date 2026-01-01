Robinson leads Oakland against Youngstown State after 27-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Youngstown State after Brody Robinson scored 27 points in Oakland's 88-73 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 5-1 at home. Youngstown State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 14.4 assists per game led by Andrew King averaging 3.7.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League with 14.9 assists per game led by Robinson averaging 5.4.

Youngstown State averages 78.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 84.3 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.