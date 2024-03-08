Robinson scores 20 as Cleveland State knocks off Youngstown State 82-70 in Horizon League Tournament

Damiree Burns led the way for the 10th-seeded Penguins (22-10) with 17 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Rush added 15 points for Youngstown State. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

Cleveland State took the lead with 10:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Tujautae Williams led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 44-38 at the break. Cleveland State outscored Youngstown State in the second half by six points, with Robinson scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The Vikings will play No. 1 seed Oakland in the semifinals Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

