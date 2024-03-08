Robinson scores 20 as Cleveland State knocks off Youngstown State 82-70 in Horizon League Tournament

Chase Robinson scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead the Cleveland State Vikings over the Youngstown State Penguins 82-70 in the Horizon League Tournament
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Chase Robinson helped lead No. 7 Cleveland State over Youngstown State on Thursday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 82-70 victory in the Horizon League Tournament.

Robinson shot 5 for 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (20-13). Drew Lowder shot 7 for 18, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tevin Smith shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Damiree Burns led the way for the 10th-seeded Penguins (22-10) with 17 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Rush added 15 points for Youngstown State. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

Cleveland State took the lead with 10:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Tujautae Williams led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 44-38 at the break. Cleveland State outscored Youngstown State in the second half by six points, with Robinson scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The Vikings will play No. 1 seed Oakland in the semifinals Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

