Robinson scores in stoppage time, rallies Atlanta United to 1-1 draw with Crew

ATLANTA (AP) — Defender Miles Robinson scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Robinson scored his second goal of the season and the third of his career off of Thiago Almada's league-leading 17th assist of the season for Atlanta United (13-9-11).

Neither team scored until Cucho Hernández took a pass from Aidan Morris in the 65th minute and found the net for a 15th time this season for Columbus (15-9-9).

Brad Guzan finished with five saves for Atlanta United. Patrick Schulte saved three shots for the Crew.

Columbus is 6-1-2 in its last nine meetings with Atlanta United but saw a three-match win streak on the road in the series come to an end. The Crew were trying to win two straight away from home for just the second time in the last four seasons.

The Crew have scored a league-high 66 goals this season, one shy of the club record set in 1988.

Atlanta United was coming off of back-to-back home wins where they scored nine times in the two matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer