Rockets ride big plays for early TDs, top Ball St. 22-12

The Rockets (2-2, 1-0) grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State (1-3, 0-1) to four Jacob Lewis field goals .

Toledo took a 7-3 lead when Carter Bradley hooked up with Devin Maddox on a 69-yard touchdown pass. Finn's 70-yard scamper made it 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter.