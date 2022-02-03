Rockets snap home skid with 115-104 win over Cavaliers

This game featured two of the most recent draft’s top picks in Green, who was taken second, and Mobley, the third overall selection.

Porter added 16 points with seven assists for Houston and Garrison Mathews had 16 points off the bench.

Kevin love had 21 points with 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers and Cedi Osman scored 13.

Mobley had two baskets around a shot by Houston’s Josh Christopher to get the Cavs within 5 with about 8 ½ minutes to go.

Houston scored the next four points before another basket by Mobley cut the lead to 100-93 with about 5 ½ minutes remaining.

A 6-2 spurt by the Cavaliers, powered by three dunks, got them within 6 midway through the third quarter, but Mathews hit a 3 for the Rockets to push it to 81-72.

Cleveland cut the deficit to 6 again later in the third before Houston used an 7-0 run, with the last five points from Wood, to make it 88-75 with three minutes left in the third.

Love got going after that, scoring all of Cleveland’s points in an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 90-83 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Love’s 13 rebounds gave him 4,005 with the Cavaliers, making him the seventh player in team history to reach 4,000. ... Lauri Markkanen missed a fifth straight game with a sprained ankle. ... Allen received a flagrant 1 foul for knocking Mathews down as he shot a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Rockets: Houston had 29 free throw attempts in first half, which is tied for the most in the NBA this season in any half. ... They took just four in the second half to finish 23 of 33. ... The Rockets made 14 of 40 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Charlotte Friday night.

Rockets: Visit San Antonio Friday night.

___

