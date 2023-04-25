Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

Cleveland is 11-12 overall and 3-7 in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .229.

Colorado has a 4-10 record on the road and a 7-17 record overall. The Rockies are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has five doubles, a home run and five RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron is second on the Rockies with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Kris Bryant is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.