Rockies face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (6-9, 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -236, Rockies +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies meet the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland is 52-54 overall and 25-26 in home games. The Guardians have a 33-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 14-40 record on the road and a 28-78 record overall. The Rockies have a 20-34 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .295 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 56 RBIs. Angel Martinez is 12 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 19 home runs while slugging .523. Mickey Moniak is 13 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .269 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.