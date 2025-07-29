Rockies score 4 runs in 9th inning against Cade Smith to rally for 8-6 win over Guardians

Colorado scored the tying run on a throwing error by Smith, bringing rookie Warming Bernabel around from second after his leadoff double. Hunter Goodman had an RBI double in the ninth after hitting a solo homer in the eighth off Hunter Gaddis.

Tyler Kinley (1-3) tossed a scoreless eighth and Seth Halvorsen gave up an RBI single to Nolan Jones in the ninth before earning his 11th save.

The Guardians went in front 5-3 with a five-run seventh, highlighted by pinch-hitter Bo Naylor’s three-run homer against Jake Bird. Carlos Santana drew a bases-loaded walk from Victor Vodnik to put Cleveland ahead.

Freeman drove in three runs against his former team and Bernabel hit his second homer in three big league games. Bradley Blalock struck out a career-high seven in six scoreless innings for the Rockies, who have the worst record in the majors at 28-78.

Brenton Doyle put down a sacrifice bunt with nobody out in the ninth and reached second base safely when Smith threw the ball wildly to first. Doyle wound up scoring the go-ahead run.

The Rockies sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth against Smith and Tim Herrin, collecting three hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (2-2, 3.13 ERA) faces LHP Logan Allen (6-9, 4.16 ERA) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.

