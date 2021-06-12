dayton-daily-news logo
Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup against Reds

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies (25-39, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (5-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 14-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 88 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-25 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-5. Tyler Mahle secured his sixth victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Kyle Freeland took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .344.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 14 home runs and is batting .254.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

