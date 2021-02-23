Roderick, Vander Plas lift Ohio over Akron 90-73

Mark Sears and Miles Brown each added 12 points for the Bobcats (12-6, 8-4 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay chipped in 10 points, Vander Plas also had nine rebounds and Sears posted nine assists and seven rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Zips (14-5, 12-4), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Enrique Freeman added three blocks.