Rodgers' 50th TD pass vs. Bears puts him in exclusive group

The other QBs with at least 50 TD passes against one team are Tom Brady (70 vs. Bills, 67 vs. Dolphins and 57 vs. Jets), Drew Brees (61 vs. Bucs, 54 vs. Falcons and 52 vs. Panthers), and Eli Manning (54 vs. Eagles and 53 vs. Cowboys).

THREE FOR 30 CLUB: Rodgers also topped the 30-TD pass mark this season with the four touchdowns last week giving him a league-leading 33 on the season. That puts him ahead of Russell Wilson (31) and Patrick Mahomes (30) in the first year in NFL history that featured three QBs with at least 30 TD passes through Week 12.

RARE COMPANY: The Cleveland Browns haven’t been exactly dominating on their way to an 8-3 record. The Browns have been outscored by 21 points on the season thanks in part to lopsided losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh and five wins by five or fewer points.

Among the 432 teams in NFL history to win at least eight of their first 11 games (or get at least eight wins in fewer games in shorter seasons), the only other team to do it while being outscored was the 1987 Chargers at a minus-8 point differential. San Diego started 8-1 that season before losing the final six games in a 15-game strike-shortened campaign.

SACKED: Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz is having a rough season three years after being an MVP candidate before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Wentz leads the NFL with 19 turnovers and has been sacked a league-high 46 times. The only players since 1996 to lead the NFL in both of those categories are Blake Bortles in 2015 and Jon Kitna in 2006.

The last player to be sacked more than 46 times in the first 11 games of the season was David Carr, who was sacked 58 times in the first 11 games in 2002 and 50 in 2005.

SACKER: One of those sacks against Wentz came Monday night from Seattle’s Jamal Adams. That gave Adams 6 1/2 on the season, matching the career high he set last year for the Jets. Adams is the first defensive back to have multiple seasons of at least six sacks since it became an official stat in 1982.

PRIME TIME: Russell Wilson got another prime-time win Monday night when Seattle beat Philadelphia 23-17 to improve to 29-8-1 under the lights. Wilson’s .776 winning percentage in prime time is the best in NFL history among players with at least 20 starts, beating out Steve Young (.767) and Ken Stabler (.738).

