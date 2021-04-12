Rodon scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cleveland

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.