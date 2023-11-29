Rodriguez scores 13 as UNLV downs Akron 72-70

Led by Luis Rodriguez's 13 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Akron Zips 72-70
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luis Rodriguez had 13 points and UNLV held on to beat 72-70 victory over Akron on Tuesday.

Akron's Mikal Dawson missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left for the chance to win it.

Rodriguez added six rebounds for the Rebels (3-3). Kalib Boone added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Dedan Thomas Jr. shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Akron (4-3). Sammy Hunter added 15 points for Akron. Dawson scored 14..

Akron hosts Bradley on Dec. 5.

UNLV travels to Dayton on Dec. 6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

