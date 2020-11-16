Roethlisberger throws 4 TD passes, Steelers rip Bengals

The team's first brush with COVID-19 led to an air of uncertainty while Roethlisberger and linebacker Vince Williams spent the week participating in meetings over their iPads and trading texts with the coaching staff to get a better feel of the game plan. Roethlisberger joked he put in some time as a pre-Kindergarten teacher to his three kids and not-so jokingly admitted he slept in a separate bedroom from his wife as a precaution.

The disrupted routine hardly seemed to faze him. Following a sluggish start in which the Steelers mustered one first down in their first three drives despite having the wind at their backs, Roethlisberger went to work.

Three straight completions — including a 46-yard rainbow to Johnson — took the Steelers 74 yards in three plays, the last a strike to Johnson that put Pittsburgh up 12-0.

Burrow directed a 90-yard touchdown drive when the teams switched ends, hitting Tee Higgins with a 2-yard score on fourth down to draw the Bengals within 12-7, but Cincinnati would get no closer. Roethlisberger responded by leading a 78-yard drive, zipping a fastball to Smith-Schuster to put the Steelers back up by 12.

Pittsburgh poured it on in the second half despite having little support in the running game. Considering the way Roethlisberger was throwing, it hardly mattered. Touchdown passes of 5 and 11 yards to Claypool blew it open.

INJURIES

Bengals: Lost CB Mackensie Alexander to a concussion in the first quarter.

Steelers: DT Tyson Alualu returned from a knee injury but Pittsburgh's run defense continued to have issues. The Steelers allowed Cincinnati to run for 139 yards without starter Joe Mixon.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Visit Washington next week. The Bengals haven't lost to Washington since 1991 (3-0-1).

Steelers: Travel to Jacksonville next Sunday to take on the Jaguars.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks at the scoreboard from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic