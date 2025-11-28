Rolf and Youngstown State host Chicago State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -15.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Chicago State after Rich Rolf scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 67-61 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 at home. Youngstown State is eighth in the Horizon League with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cris Carroll averaging 3.7.

The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State allows 87.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.7 points per game.

Youngstown State's average of 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds. Rolf is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.3 points.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 17.3 points for the Cougars. Braelon Bush is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.