Rollins scores 25 to lift Toledo past Ohio 87-69

news
58 minutes ago
Ryan Rollins had 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 87-69

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 87-69 on Friday night.

RayJ Dennis had 18 points for Toledo (15-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points. JT Shumate had 13 points.

Jason Carter had 19 points for the Bobcats (14-3, 5-1), whose nine-game winning streak ended. Mark Sears added 14 points. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

