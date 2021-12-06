Rollins, Toledo host Bradley

STEPPING UP: Toledo's Rollins has averaged 20.1 points and five rebounds while Setric Millner Jr. has put up 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Braves, Roberts has averaged 14.8 points while Rienk Mast has put up 8.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.TERRIFIC TERRY: Roberts has connected on 38.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.