Rollins, Toledo host Marshall

STEPPING UP: Toledo's Rollins has averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while JT Shumate has put up 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Thundering Herd, Kinsey has averaged 19.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Andrew Taylor has put up 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 18.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 58.