Roman Celentano has 3 saves for Cincinnati in 0-0 tie with Crew

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano had three saves and recorded his seventh shutout of the season Saturday night for FC Cincinnati in a 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew.
Columbus (14-5-8) was coming off a 4-0 defeat at home to the Seattle Sounders, the Crew's worst loss of the season and just their second by multiple goals.
Cincinnati (16-8-4) beat Montreal 4-1 last time out after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since the beginning of April.
Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Crew.
Columbus has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since going scoreless in three consecutive games in April of 2022.
