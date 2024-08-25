Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hits three-run homer to push AL Central-leading Guardians past Rangers 13-5

“Big Christmas, that was beautiful,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said, referring to Noel’s nickname. “We’re playing him a lot and he’s earning it.”

The only player in Cleveland history with more homers than Noel in his first 40 games is Russell Branyan, who had 12 from 1998-2000. The rookie is batting .266 with 22 RBIs in 109 at-bats.

“We know we’re a group of good hitters, so it’s always the same approach and we try to get the next guy going,” Noel said through an interpreter. “Today, everything went all fine.”

The Guardians plated 11 consecutive runs after falling behind 1-0 in the first and won for just the seventh time in their last 20 games. Cleveland is two games ahead of both Kansas City and Minnesota in the division.

Naylor and Steven Kwan drove in two runs apiece, while Naylor and Brayan Rocchio each scored twice as the Guardians matched their season high in runs. Rocchio walked in the third and came around on two passed balls by Texas catcher Carson Kelly.

“It just takes one hit, one barrel, one good at-bat for everyone to start clicking,” Kwan said. “Hitting is contagious, so you can’t help but feel good about what’s coming next.”

Ben Lively (11-8) worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs, two earned. The right-hander threw 105 pitches — his most in seven years — and struck out four.

Marcus Semien had two RBIs, Leody Taveras and Kelly doubled in runs, and Wyatt Langford went 3 for 4 for Texas, which has not won a series at Progressive Field since 2016.

Gray allowed seven runs, six earned, in two-plus innings. Ramírez, Josh Naylor and Bo Naylor all homered off Grant Anderson as Cleveland belted a season-high tying four longballs.

“It was a rough night for the pitchers,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “The Guardians put it in play and when they do, they hit it hard.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer had his right shoulder examined by team physician Keith Meister earlier Saturday, but Bochy said he didn’t know the extent of the visit. Scherzer was nearing a return from the injured list before being scratched from his scheduled Friday rehab start with Double-A Frisco. ... RHP Josh Sborz (right shoulder fatigue) has reported to Frisco for a rehab assignment. The 30-year-old reliever was placed on the IL with shoulder issues for the third time this season on Aug. 11.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (4-1, 3.56 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.38 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Boyd has pitched 5 1/3 innings in both of his starts for Cleveland, allowing four total runs on seven hits.

