Room's four saves help Columbus earn 0-0 draw with RSL

news
1 hour ago
Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).

Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

