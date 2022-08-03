Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4

Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer off Bieber in the sixth and Geraldo Perdomo connected for a two-run shot against Eli Morgan in the ninth. Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who ended their six-game road trip with five losses.

Rosario went 2 for 4 and scored twice, taking over the AL lead with 118 hits. Steven Kwan singled to push his hitting streak to 17 games for the Guardians, the longest by a rookie since Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes had a 19-gamer in 2020-2021.

The Guardians won twice in the three-game set, denying Arizona its first series victory in Cleveland in 20 years. The teams have split 22 all-time meetings.

NEXT MAN UP

Guardians third baseman Tyler Freeman, one of the top-rated prospects in the organization, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and singled in his big league debut. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Freeman batted .279 for the Clippers while making 35 starts at shortstop, 33 at second base and three at third.

“We’re going to move Tyler around a bit because we will have some flexibility there,” manager Terry Francona said. “He has a little presence about him already.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert (left elbow sprain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in order to clear a 40-man roster spot for Henry. Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first start in the majors on Aug. 14, 2021, against San Diego.

Guardians: RHP Cody Morris (right shoulder strain), who has been on the IL since April 7, reported to Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment. Morris made three starts in the Arizona Complex League in July, tossing six scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.83 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday against Colorado at Chase Field.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-9, 4.33 ERA) takes the hill Thursday as Cleveland continues its homestand against Houston. Plesac is tied for third in the AL in losses after entering the season with a 22-14 record over 54 starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas watches the ball after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez scores a run on a sacrifice fly hit by Myles Straw during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, right, forces out Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges at second base as he relays to first during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. Guardians' Steven Kwan was out at first for a double play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)