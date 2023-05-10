X

Rosario leads Guardians against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Tigers on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers (16-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-19, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2, 1.81 ERA, .78 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Guardians: Peyton Battenfield (0-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -126, Tigers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers after Amed Rosario's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 17-19 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 8-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 16-19 overall and 8-12 in road games. The Tigers have an 11-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .277 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nick Maton leads Detroit with four home runs while slugging .317. Javier Baez is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Buck Creek park marina remains closed after film found on water’s...
2
Law enforcement agencies search for person who fled into Great Miami...
3
Cleveland-Cliffs: New use of hydrogen gas at area facility is...
4
Middletown couple asks ‘Was this all a dream?’ after Mage wins Kentucky...
5
Middletown Works union contract is ‘security’ for employees and...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top