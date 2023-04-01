Roshak, Ashland women beat Minnesota Duluth, win D-II title

Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson, who was recently named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division II Player of the Year, four points on 1-of-5 shooting with three turnovers and three fouls in the first half. She was called for an offensive foul, her second personal, with 7:35 to go in the second quarter and left the game with UMD trailing by three. The Eagles stretched their lead to 24-15 after a layup by Zoe Miller and Olson returned less than two minutes later but was called for her third with 5:40 to go and missed the remainder of the first half.

Ashland took a 40-22 lead into the intermission and the Bulldogs trailed by double figures until the closing minutes. Olson hit a 3-pointer that trimmed their deficit to 68-61 with 1:35 remaining but Minnesota Duluth got no closer.