Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2

Carolina tied it in the second period with a fluky goal of its own. Korpisalo came out of the net and tried to sweep the puck away but it came back the other way off the handle of Niederreiter's stick.

Atkinson put Columbus up 2-1 when he deked Nedeljkovic on a penalty shot after being tripped up by Teuvo Teravainen on a short-handed breakaway. Carolina knotted it again when a diving McGinn batted in a rebound in heavy traffic.

ICE CHIPS

Carolina: F Vincent Trocheck didn't play due to a lower-body injury. ... Because the Hurricanes have four injured players and none on long-term injured reserve, they had 11 forwards and six defensemen. ... McGinn has goals in the last three games.

Columbus: Kevin Stenlund has three points in his last three games. ... Stenlund and F Mikhail Grigorenko were back in the lineup after they were scratched Sunday. Mikko Koivu and Liam Foudy were healthy scratches Monday.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes play a two-game series at Dallas Thursday and Saturday.

The Blue Jackets play a pair of games in Chicago Thursday and Saturday.

