Roslovic's 3rd period goals lift Blue Jackets over Edmonton

Kirill Marchenko also scored twice, Patrik Laine contributed a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner had a goal and one assist, and Johnny Gaudreau and Roslovic had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 48 shots — including 24 in the third period — to help Columbus snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists for Edmonton, and Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie each had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 10 shots before being replaced at 5:56 of the second by Stuart Skinner, who also stopped 10.