Rossi and the Columbus Crew host CF Montreal

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -247, Montreal +600, Draw +371; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Diego Rossi leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

The Crew are 3-0-1 against conference opponents. The Crew are eighth in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Rossi with four.

Montreal is 0-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 10 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has scored four goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals.

Prince-Osei Owusu has one goal and one assist for Montreal. Nathan-Dylan Saliba has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Montreal: Averaging 0.5 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Montreal: Hennadiy Synchuk (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Jalen Neal (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.