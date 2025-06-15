Rossi scores go-ahead goal to boost Columbus Crew to 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Rossi scored the final goal in the 23rd minute as the Crew took advantage of a Vancouver turnover deep in its end. Dániel Gazdag stole a lazy Whitecaps pass and fed Rossi for a right-footed tap at the middle of the box.

Ibrahim Aliyu scored his second goal as a member of the Crew just 68 seconds in for a 1-0 Columbus lead. Aliyu took a pass from Lassi Lappalainen at the center of the box for the score. It was the second-fastest regular-season goal in the Crew's history.

Daniel Ríos scored in the 6th minute from the middle outside the box off a pass from Mathias Laborda to level the score.

The Crew reached the back of the net three times in the second half, but the apparent goals were wiped clean due to offside calls.

