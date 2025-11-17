Roughriders force late fumble at goal line, beat Alouettes 25-17 for 5th Grey Cup title

Trevor Harris completed 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards for Saskatchewan, and the 39-year-old was selected the game MVP. Samuel Emilus had 10 catches for 108 yards, A.J. Ouellette ran for 83 yards and a TD and backup quarterback Tommy Stevens had two 1-yard scoring runs.

Montreal starter Davis Alexander lost for the first time after winning his first 13 starts, going 11-0 over two years during the regular season and adding playoff wins over Winnipeg and Hamilton this year. Fighting a left hamstring injury, Alexander threw three interceptions.

Saskatchewan led 25-7 in the third quarter on Stevens' second touchdown and Brett Lauther’s 48-yard field goal.

Stevie Scott III had an 11-yard scoring run for Montreal on the final play of the third, and Jose Carlos Maltos made a 23-yard field goal to cut it to 25-17 midway through the fourth. The Roughriders then missed a chance to pad the lead when Lauther's 32-yard field-goal try was wide to the right.

Montreal took a 7-1 lead late in the first quarter on Patterson’s 1-yard run. In the second quarter, Stevens scored his first TD and Ouellette ran in from 4 yards.

